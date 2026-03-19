Aerotropolis Community Hiring & Resource Fair

- Date/time: May 9, 2:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Georgia International Convention Center
- Address: 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA, 30337
- Web: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/e6cwsnv
Whether you are looking for your next job, a fresh start, or career support, this is where opportunity meets access.
Last year’s Aerotropolis Community Hiring Fair brought together:
- 650+ attendees
- 370+ on-site hires
- 30 companies
- 58 volunteers
- 8 resource partners
Connect with top employers, explore new opportunities, and learn what it takes to land your dream job!
Employers, use the link above to register.
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