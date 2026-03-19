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Aerotropolis Community Hiring & Resource Fair

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Aerotropolis Resource Fair
Birthday Bash 30 Tickets

Whether you are looking for your next job, a fresh start, or career support, this is where opportunity meets access.

Last year’s Aerotropolis Community Hiring Fair brought together:

  • 650+ attendees
  • 370+ on-site hires
  • 30 companies
  • 58 volunteers
  • 8 resource partners

Connect with top employers, explore new opportunities, and learn what it takes to land your dream job!

Employers, use the link above to register.

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