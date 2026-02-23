- Date/time: Mar 15, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: The Home Depot Backyard
- Address: 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA, 30313
- Web: https://engage.acfb.org/site/TR?fr_id=2222&pg=entry
Be part of a powerful Atlanta tradition that brings our community together to fight hunger. When you join Hunger Walk Run, you help raise vital funds that support the Atlanta Community Food Bank and local nonprofit partners providing meals to neighbors in need. Walk, run, or participate virtually—every step you take helps build a stronger, more nourished Georgia.
Join Us for the 42nd Annual Hunger Walk Run was originally published on myclassixatl.com
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL