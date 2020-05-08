NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST: Deante’ Hitchcock

Deante’ Hitchcock -“I Got Money Now”

KICKS OFF “BETTER LIVING” SERIES ON APRIL 20

[New York, NY – April 15, 2020] ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records recording artist Deante’ Hitchcock is set to release his debut album Better on May 13. The album is currently available for pre-order/pre-save at all digital service providers.

As he gears up for the release of Better, today Deante’ shares “I Got Money Now” featuring JID, another standout track from his forthcoming album. Listen above.

Starting April 20, Deante’ will kick off his “Better Living” series of interactive social media activities to help people ward off boredom while under quarantine. Collaborating with local Atlanta entrepreneurs and businesses, “Better Living” will consist of workouts with Deante’s trainer Antonio Jennings, Yoga sessions with Seviin Yoga and candid conversations around mental health during quarantine with Lenaya Crawford of Kaleidoscope Family Therapy. Additional activities will include Spades tutorials, Taco Tuesdays, Mixology with Riggs, Smash Sundays and more. “With small businesses being affected, I wanted to highlight some of my tribe that helps to keep me sane and lifted during this time,” states Deante’. “We can’t just sit in the house and do nothing so we’re about to make our lives a little better.” Fans should follow Deante’ on Social for the daily schedule of activities and more news about Better.

BIOGRAPHY

Introspective. Talented. Lyricist. These are just a few words to describe Grammy-nominated rising Atlanta artist Deante’ Hitchcock. After dropping out of Georgia Southern University, Deante’ decided that rap was his only option and began working harder than ever by releasing mixtapes and videos that created an undeniable buzz. His witty, charismatic social media freestyle videos generated his highest exposure, catching the attention of celebs like Wale and Charlamagne Tha God, and eventually led to a recording deal with Mark Pitts’ ByStorm Entertainment.

With several impressive EPs under his lyrical belt, (Good, So Much for Good Luck, Just A Sample, Just A Sample 2) Deante’ is following in the footsteps of the Atlanta legends that came before him such at 2 Chainz and Waka Flocka. “What sets him apart from most rappers is his use of storytelling, flexibility in verses, and performances with live bands,” states KarenCivil.com. The Rap Hippies declares, “Hitchcock, who has a knack for crafting hard-hitting, comical, and oftentimes vulnerable lyrics, spits every rhyme as if his life depended on it… If every rapper was as hungry as Deante’ Hitchcock, the world would be a better place. Period.”

In 2019, Deante’ secured a highly coveted spot on the Grammy-nominated J. Cole compilation album, Revenge the Dreamers III, which is currently RIAA-certified Platinum. His latest single, “How TF” featuring LVRN’s 6LACK has 10 million streams and continues to gain exposure as he prepares for the release of his debut album Better on ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.