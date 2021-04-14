12 Photos of Slick Woods Slaying Jay-Z’s New Cannabis Line, Monogram’s “The Good Life” Campaign

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z’s first cannabis line, Monogram, shared its newest campaign “The Good Life.” The brand launched the first installment of a three-part campaign that reimagines the iconic photos of renowned mid-century American photographer Slim Aarons through a contemporary lens. The first-look shot by renowned photographer Hype Williams, who is known for capturing some of the most striking images of modern hip hop and culture, depicts a lifestyle encompassed with cannabis.

Hype Williams shot at the gorgeous Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs, where he recreated and recast a series of Aarons’ most notable poolside vignettes starring a diverse group of talented artists, culinary experts, activists, designers and models. The Monogram campaign included, Grammy nominee, Chika, New York based trio of culinary experts and activists, Ghetto Gastro, rapper Curren$y, designer and stylist Aleali May and editorial model Slick Woods.

The photos were styled by High Snobiety Fashion Director, Corey T. Stokes, who honored the classic looks immortalized by Aarons’ original work, while effortlessly integrating modern accents and pops of streetwear.

Jay-Z’s latest venture with Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis, which the company says is “defined by dignity care and consistency,” in an effort to bring consumers the best and “a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means.”

Ahead of the month’s festivities to celebrate the cannabis industry, the campaign launched just in time. It is already on display by way of billboards and stretched across wall-scapes across major U.S. markets including New York, which recently legalized adult-use cannabis. The world is changing before our eyes, and cannabis is taking its rightful place amongst it.

Aarons’ life’s work, in his own words, was devoted to capturing “attractive people, doing attractive things in attractive places.” Monogram tapped Williams to reimagine many of the quintessential images Aarons spent a great deal of his career creating including, “Keep Your Cool,” “Desert House Party,” “Poolside Glamour,” “Leisure and Fashion” and more with this all star cast of diverse personalities. Williams’ fresh perspective resulted in imagery, which illustrates the dynamic and growing landscape of modern luxury and how it intersects with the next chapter in cannabis culture.

The vibrant Slim Aarons-inspired, Hype Williams images are quite memorable, and the person who effortlessly stands out amongst the rest is fashion and beauty model, Slick Woods. Woods is evidently in her rightful element in these photos, and she led the charge in creating refreshingly iconic photos for other generations to be inspired by.

Take a look at how she graciously slayed Monogram’s campaign.

