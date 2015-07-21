Adidas NEO , bikini photos , Birthday
Home

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

Posted July 21, 2015

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Selena hits the pool in all white.

Selena hits the pool in all white.

2. Sporty & spicy! Selena for Adidas NEO.

Sporty & spicy! Selena for Adidas NEO.

3. Prepping & primping! Selena Gomez does an asymetrical cut for a Pantene photoshoot.

Prepping & primping! Selena Gomez does an asymetrical cut for a Pantene photoshoot.

4. Wow, she’s actually sort of unforgettable.

Wow, she’s actually sort of unforgettable.

5. And also, super irreplaceable.

And also, super irreplaceable.

6. Sexy! Selena gets in tune with her inner bad girl.

Sexy! Selena gets in tune with her inner bad girl.

7. Maxin’ & relaxin’: Even this close up, her beauty doesn’t fade.

Maxin’ & relaxin’: Even this close up, her beauty doesn’t fade.

8. Everyday shit.

Everyday shit.

9. Selena damn near bares it all.

Selena damn near bares it all.

10. Selena & Hit-Boy on their way back from Mexico.

Selena & Hit-Boy on their way back from Mexico.

11. Real beauty: The sun brings out her natural glow.

Real beauty: The sun brings out her natural glow.

12. Bedroom body! Selena gets sexy behind closed doors.

Bedroom body! Selena gets sexy behind closed doors.

13. Like, super chill.

Like, super chill.

14. Just taking a walk on a Monday…

Just taking a walk on a Monday…

15. Black and white smize.

Black and white smize.

16. #Goals: Still gorgeous with food all over her face.

#Goals: Still gorgeous with food all over her face.
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close