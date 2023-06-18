Birthday Bash Logo -2023
Birthday Bash

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

Published on June 18, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

In a stunning display of love and support, rapper 21 Savage makes headlines as he surprised fans by bringing out his rumored girlfriend, the talented rapper Latto, to perform at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 concert. It is safe to safe Big Latto had to Put it all on da floor!

Check out the photos below

1. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

2. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

3. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

4. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

5. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

6. Latto and Cardi B Perform at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto and Cardi B Perform at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

7. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

8. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

9. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

10. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

11. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

12. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

13. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023

14. Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

15.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

16.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

17.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

18.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

19.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

20.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

21.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

22.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

23.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

24.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

25.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

26.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

27.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

28.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

29.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

30.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] Source:other

RELATED TAGS

21 Savage performs at birthday bash
More From HotSpotATL
Close