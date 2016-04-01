106 & park , AJ , BET
25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs On “106 & Park”

Posted April 1, 2016

1. The original DC3 with AJ and Free.

2. Rocsi & Terrence J kick it with a young Game.

3. Jamie Foxx showed off his vocal chops with the help of Kanye West.

4. Tyrese was a fan favorite.

5. A baby faced Keke Palmer stopped by while promoting Akeelah & the Bee.

6. Pre-Oscars Common and pre-Oscar nominated Taraji P. Henson stopped by.

7. Mariah Carey always knew how to excite the crowd.

8. Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne….classic!

9. DJ Khaled and Akon dropped some major keys.

10. Will Smith introduced a young Jaden to the world back in 2006.

11. Ice Cube and O’Shea Jr. stopped by while promoting “Barbershop.”

12. Katt Williams during happier times.

13. Andre 3000 often made the crowd go crazy.

14. Mr. “106 & Park” before he became the show’s official host.

15. Chris Rock and Adam Sandler even came through.

16. Funny man Martin Lawrence was in high demand.

17. New York’s own Denzel Washington and Jay Z graced the couch.

18. Justin Timberlake brought sexy back to 106.

19. Tracy Morgan came through often.

20. Up-and-comer Chris Brown made the ladies go crazy.

21. Nick Cannon before he was the busiest man in entertainment.

22. Jay Z introduced Memphis Bleek to the world on 106.

23. Brandy never disappointed.

24. Ice Cube showed up for every “Barbershop” premiere.

25. Janet Jackson even got the hosts excited when she came.

