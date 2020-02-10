CLOSE
#AceMeetsQueen: Ace Hood And Shelah Marie’s Wedding Was The Epitome Of Black Love

Posted 10 hours ago

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Weekend - Baller Alert Dinner Series

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Everyone is talking about rapper Ace Hood and his beautiful queen Shelah Marie’s wedding. The longtime couple walked down the aisle this weekend and spared no expense on the stunning ceremony.

Friends and family gathered at the Mondrian in South Beach, Miami where Ace and Shelah said “I do.” Ace donned a burgundy tuxedo while his wife looked radiant in a white one-shoulder gown. Hood’s locs were were tied up in a neat bun and Shelah’s natural waves slicked back into a curly ponytail.

The newlyweds partied into the night. After their ceremony, the hit up Miami staple, club Cameo for the after party that was equally as fun as the wedding.

Ace notably proposed to Shelah, in 2019, with Beyonce playing in the back. Clearly Shelah is a Bey fan as she performed a choreographed number at the reception.

Photos By Reem captured the essence of the melanated event through his classic lens. Insurgo Visuals captured footage of the turn up. Get a glimpse inside when you keep scrolling—>

