Ashanti Thee Stallion Outfit Had Thirst Trap Twitter Reacting [Photos]

Posted September 11, 2019

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News


Ashanti in a skimpy anything normally has Thirst Trap Twitter abuzz, but she took it to the next level recently. A revealing outfit, and a particular pose, has the R&B crooner eliciting all types of reactions—some of the “What was she thinking?” variety and some of the horn ball variety.

Here’s what we know, it went down New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in NYC for a show for the Saweetie’s Pretty Little Things collection. Ashanti was one of the performer, as was Lil Kim, and during her set, she essentially busted it wide open.

So wide, and thanks to a thong, it looks like Ashanti may be due for a Brazilian wax or she just may have dark inner thighs. Regardless, little was left to the imagination.

So for documentative purposes, we figured we’d share photos from the event as well as the more profound reactions from the Internets. You’re welcome.

1. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. ashanti x pretty little things

2. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. ashanti x pretty little things

3. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. ashanti x pretty little things

4. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. ashanti x pretty little things

5. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. ashanti x pretty little things

6. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. ashanti x pretty little things

7. Ashanti x Pretty Little Things

Ashanti x Pretty Little Things Source:Splash News

PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. ashanti x pretty little things

