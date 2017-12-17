#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017

It’s that time of the year! We’re closing out 2017 by celebrating the best of the best.

First up, HelloBeautiful is wrapping up some of the best (and dopest) magazine covers of 2017 that showcased our favorite Black celebs. Look who made the cut!

BEAUTIES: Did we forget anyone? Let us know!

1. DeWanda Wise For Cassius

DeWanda Wise For Cassius

The “She’s Gotta Have It” star is serving up serious face and sexiness in the November issue of our brother pub Cassius.

2. Colin Kaepernick For GQ

We love to see Kap channeling his inner Black Panther all while accepting the Citizen Of The Year Award. Well deserved!

3. Cicely Tyson For Elle

Being named a trailblazer on television, the 92-year-old diva gave us utter life in the November issue of Elle mag.

4. Mahershala Ali For GQ

Giving us all the summer vibes, we wouldn’t mind basking in the sun with the Oscar winner.

5. Kerry Washington For Allure

The “Scandal” star proves that you don’t need tons of makeup for your beauty to shine through! Yaaasss!

6. Congresswoman Maxine Waters For Essence

The 79-year-old outspoken California politician is reclaiming her time and SLAYING this cover of Essence!

7. Rihanna For Vogue Arabia

Not only is she the queen of the beauty world with her Fenty line, but she’s also ruling this cover of Vogue Arabia. BOW DOWN!

8. Halima Aden For Allure

The Muslim model made history for being the first woman to wear a hijab on the cover a major American fashion magazine. You go girl!

9. #Woke100 For Essence

This has to be one of the wokest and Blackest magazine covers of 2017! And we’re here for all of it!

10. Solange For Interview

The “Seat At The Table” songstress looks like a goddess on the cover of Interview.

11. Tracee Ellis Ross For Health

It’s hard to believe that the “black-ish” star and Golden Globe winner is 44! She is giving us serious body goals!

12. Serena Williams For Vanity Fair

The then-mother-to-be put her baby bump all the way out there for Vanity Fair–and the end result was stunning.

13. Winnie Harlow For Glamour UK

The supermodel looks beautiful on the cover of Glamour UK! We see you Winnie!

14. Idris Elba For Essence

Idris is the Zaddy of the Year on this Essence cover! Don’t @ us on that one!

15. Gabrielle Union For Women’s Health

The “Being Mary Jane” star is another one in her 40s putting us all to shame! Squats anyone?

16. Zoe Kravitz For Allure

The “Big Little Lies” actress looks touched by heaven in this stunning Allure cover.

17. Zendaya For Vogue

This may be Zendaya’s first Vogue cover, but she looks like a seasoned pro! Strike a pose mama!

18. Viola Davis For Time

It’s no secret that the Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner is one of the most influential people of the world. We been knowing!

19. The Cast of “Black Panther” For Entertainment Weekly

This is the most anticipated film of 2018 and WE CANNOT WAIT for it to hit theaters!

