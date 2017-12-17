It’s that time of the year! We’re closing out 2017 by celebrating the best of the best.

First up, HelloBeautiful is wrapping up some of the best (and dopest) magazine covers of 2017 that showcased our favorite Black celebs. Look who made the cut!

BEAUTIES: Did we forget anyone? Let us know!

#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com