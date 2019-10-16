CLOSE
Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Posted 19 hours ago

It looks like Cardi B is having her best birthday baecation yet!

The Grammy-winning rapper and husband Offset have been chronicling their recent lovefest vacay to Turks and Caicos…and they are twerking, jet skiing and drinking champagne all throughout the Carribean Islands. Oh, and baby sis Hennessey was also along for the ride.

Scroll through their vacay pics, you will definitely catch a serious case of FOMO:

1. Ice Like Kobe…

Here, Offset surprised his wife with a “Titanic diamond” ring and a matching band to go along with it. Don’t stare too long, you might go blind!

2.

View this post on Instagram

LET ME F*#%k IN THE OCEAN

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Beauty

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Ride the Dick

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Make it leak

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Treat

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

KIDS WE DIDNT COME TO PLAY THE TITANIC DIAMOND 💎

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

IT START GETTING COLD SO I PUT HER IN THE SUN ☀️

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

10.

11.

