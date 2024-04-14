Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

Angel Reese hit the court this weekend—but not the way many have seen her do it over the past few months (or most of her college career). The Bayou Barbie was spotted on April 12 sitting courtside at the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets game.
Spoiler Alert: The future WNBA player looked fabulous.
Just three days before the WNBA draft, Angel Reese melts hearts at Madison Square Garden.
With the 2024 NCAA tournament and her esteemed college career behind her, Angel was all smiles at the packed game. She wore a brown see-through bodysuit with mock black tattoos sprawling across the sexy garment. The former LSU player accessorized her look with black and silver hooded stacked boots and a matching black leather purse.
Her hair was styled in a buss-down middle part. And, her face card was on permanent ‘do not decline’ with a natural beat.
Madison Square Garden lit up once cameras spotted the star college player. Angel, who officially enters the draft on Monday, April 15, posed with the peace sign for photographers and threw up hearts for fans.
Social media also started buzzing after pictures and videos of her courtside went viral. Some commenters even tried to guess what Angel was saying while at the game.
Courtside Cute: See some of our favorite celebrity courtside looks of all time.
The frenzy over Angel’s fit—and possible comments while at the game—exemplifies how celebrities, fashion, and basketball go together real bad. Basketball is not just a sport; it’s a cultural phenomenon, and courtside seats for A-listers are at the center of the excitement.
The coveted spots have become a buzzy area for Hollywood’s elite. One cute courtside outfit can make headlines, and fans gag over the who’s-who seen together kicking it and enjoying games.
Further, the impact of basketball on fashion – and vice versa – is undeniable. From iconic sneakers and funky streetwear brands to NBA star athlete attire and innovative fashion collabs, the two are a slam dunk.
In honor of Angel’s head-turning hardwood moment, we’ve pulled looks from some of our favorite celebs sitting courtside.
Keep scrolling to see more star-studded, sporty style.
Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on April 7. The “HISS” rapper wore a sexy black halter with a plunging neckline and black bottoms. On her arm, a neon Hermes pulled the look together.
2. GloRillaSource:Getty
Yeah, Glo! GloRilla attended the LA Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game in February. We love her baby-tee and cargo pants combination.
3. Porsha WilliamsSource:Getty
Porsha Williams is a Georgia peach who loves to root for her home team! In State Farm Arena, the reality star wore a coordinated red, black, and white print set.
4. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
Nicki Minaj shut down the Staples Center in 2018 in a look that fans are still talking about. The “Everybody” rapper wore a black leather, gold-studded, and fish net fit that is everything.
5. BeyonceSource:Getty
Beyonce looked fabulous at the Oracle Arena in 2018. The Bey Hive leader donned a cream monochromatic look with an oversized coat and strappy shoes.
6. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
In 2021, Chloe Bailey attended the Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks home opener in a fit that screamed, “IT Girl!” We swoon over her sheer light and dark blue floral fit with black panels. Chloe’s blonde locks are also a mane attraction.
7. Jennifer Hudson and CommonSource:Getty
Common and Jennifer Hudson have been caught at games recently together. The sport is something the couple enjoys – and we love to see their love. Here, the two give us cute and casual in hoodies and dunks.
8. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne WadeSource:Getty
If there a such thing as basketball fashion royalty, then Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade would reign. Here, Gabby wears a denim two-piece relaxed set, while Dwyane rocks a contrasting, colorful pastel knit cardigan.
9. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B wore bold red at the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen. We are gagging over her red satin long blazer and retro-style red matching sunnies.
10. Rihanna and Melissa FordeSource:Getty
Rihanna and her girl Melissa Forde are frequent NBA game attendees. All smiles, the two besties pose courtside with Melissa in a black denim oversized bomber and Ri Ri wearing a cream patent leather trench. The Fenty mogul’s popping red lippie and nail color are also a moment.
11. Coco Jones and Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty
Coco Jones is another “IT Girl” who opted for a red courtside look. While sitting courtside next to Pharrell Williams at the Paris Game 2024 match between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, the singer-actress wears a bright red sweater, varsity skirt, and red knee-high boots.
12. Kash Doll and Tracy TSource:Getty
Tracy T and Kash Doll are giving us hip-hop super duo, and we are here for it. The pair, who are expecting a new baby girl soon, are pictured here in black fits. Kash Doll’s is a flattering body suit with gold print, matching gloves, and black and gold accessories.
13. Coi Leray and Winnie HarlowSource:Getty
It’s a moment whenever the girlies link up! Coi Leray and Winnie Harlow give us a fabulous friend moment courtside. Coi wears relaxed jeans and exaggerated orange moon boots while Winnie oozes sexy and bold in a brown leather buckled corset dress with white mesh detailing.
14. NeNe LeakesSource:Getty
NeNe Leakes waves at the camera while attending the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in February 2020. Her blonde wavy tresses and fatigue jacket are the perfect sporty glam combo!
-
