DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later

Ku-fu Kenny came to play! Kendrick Lamar hit us with a new diss track ‘euphoria’ earlier in the week then followed up with ‘6:16 in LA’. Drake quickly responded back within three days with his own. Where the Toronto rapper went low and brought up dark secrets about Kendrick’s apparent shaky love life.
Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track
Less than an hour later, the West Coast rapper hit us with ANOTHER diss track called, “Meet The Grahams”. You thought Drizzy went low? Kenny oh Kenny…check it out below:
RELATED: We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
RELATED: DAMN: Meet Kendrick Lamar’s Boo; Whitney Alford [Photos]
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
4Lifers: Meet Druski's Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]
-
Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts