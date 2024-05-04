Listen Live
Entertainment

DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later

Published on May 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Ku-fu Kenny came to play! Kendrick Lamar hit us with a new diss track ‘euphoria’ earlier in the week then followed up with ‘6:16 in LA’. Drake quickly responded back within three days with his own. Where the Toronto rapper went low and brought up dark secrets about Kendrick’s apparent shaky love life.

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Less than an hour later, the West Coast rapper hit us with ANOTHER diss track called, “Meet The Grahams”. You thought Drizzy went low? Kenny oh Kenny…check it out below:

 

RELATED: We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!

RELATED: DAMN: Meet Kendrick Lamar’s Boo; Whitney Alford [Photos]

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Birthday Bash 2024: Submit For Media Credentials
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

Entertainment

Love Lessons with Dear Future Wifey Podcast’s Laterras Whitfield

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close