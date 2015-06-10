Marco Perego , Photos , women crush wednesday
Home

Every Time Zoe Saldana Looked Like A Work Of Art

Posted June 10, 2015

Every Time Zoe Saldana Looked Like A Work Of Art was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Elegance.

Elegance.

2. Hair flip!

Hair flip!

3. Flawless features.

Flawless features.

4. Flirty in floral.

Flirty in floral.

5. Her marriage to artist, Marco Perego, is enough to make us envious.

Her marriage to artist, Marco Perego, is enough to make us envious.

6. Bad ass.

Bad ass.

7. Everyone loves a woman who takes care of herself. #FitnessFirst

Everyone loves a woman who takes care of herself. #FitnessFirst

8. Nothing is more beautiful than motherhood.

Nothing is more beautiful than motherhood.

9. They. Are. Perfection.

They. Are. Perfection.

10. And her cooking is similar to art, as well.

And her cooking is similar to art, as well.

11. Fresh-faced and gorgeous.

Fresh-faced and gorgeous.

12. Pregnancy looked amazing on her.

Pregnancy looked amazing on her.

13. Should she go short one day?

Should she go short one day?

14. Million dollar smile.

Million dollar smile.

15. Her Marie Claire cover was AHH-mazing and she knows it.

Her Marie Claire cover was AHH-mazing and she knows it.

16. Namaste.

Namaste.

17. Throwback Zoe.

Throwback Zoe.

18. Zoe poses with a sketch from Versace.

Zoe poses with a sketch from Versace.

19. Killin’ it.

Killin’ it.

20. Zoe’s mornings be like…

Zoe’s mornings be like…

21. Yass, Zoe. Yass!

Yass, Zoe. Yass!

22. Heyyy Zoe. *waves*

Heyyy Zoe. *waves*

23. Feeling herself.

Feeling herself.

24. All black everything.

All black everything.

25. Perfect frame.

Perfect frame.

26. Is there a color that doesn’t look good on her? Nah.

Is there a color that doesn’t look good on her? Nah.

27. Slay.

Slay.

28. *Inserts praise hands*

*Inserts praise hands*

29. All white everything.

All white everything.

30. Serve!

Serve!

31. *Inserts heart eyes*

*Inserts heart eyes*

32. 10’s across the board.

10’s across the board.

33. When bae gives you that look.

When bae gives you that look.

34. Stunt.

Stunt.
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close