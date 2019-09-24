Foot Locker Creates Greenhouse Incubator Program, Launch Collection Out Now

Foot Locker has announced Greenhouse, a multi-layered “incubator” launched to flip the market by aligning with leading tastemakers by creating new collabs that put the brand on the pulse of culture. Basically, FL linked with dope designers and brands to create dope ish, in house.

Greenhouse has been purposely created as its own separate entity, with marketing exec Mel Peralta at the helm to assure things remain authentic.

“The idea for Greenhouse is the product of a year and a half of a collaborative effort to invite a community of our culture into our ecosystem and to have dedicated focus on them,” said Jed Berger, Foot Locker CMO, via a press statement. “We did that by creating a new team and by honing-in on our brand and product diversity, while still developing a space that lives without the pressures what some people perceive Foot Locker Inc. to be. Greenhouse is where it becomes less about the register and more about cultural relevance for the youth, without just borrowing from the culture but truly supporting and giving back to it.”

The first set of collaborators include Los Angeles streetwear brand Diet Starts Monday, designers Dao-Yi Chow of Public School and Nicole McLaughlin formerly of Reebok. Also in the fold are recognizable brands VFiles and Alife, and the Paris-based Paperboy brand.

“Greenhouse’s core values of Empowerment, Inclusion, and Innovation are close to me personally, and what resonates with our consumers more than any drop,” said Peralta, Team Lead at Greenhouse, via a press statement. “Greenhouse isn’t built solely for the transaction, rather, it’s here to empower and uplift the next generation of creatives in a way that big business hasn’t before. From launching new brands to working with some of the biggest and brightest creatives in the world, the DNA of (Greenhouse) is rooted in youth culture and all of its iterations.”

The first Greenhouse collection launched today (Sept. 24). It’s 2019, so you have the app to get down and the initial collection is limited to 15 pieces at only 150 of each. Included are items such as a pair of PSNY shorts, an Alife crewneck, a VFILES hoodie and a Paperboy long sleeve tee.

Expect only more heat down the line. Check out some detailed images of the Greenhouse Launch Collection below. Get the app here.

