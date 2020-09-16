CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Foot Locker Dropping An Exclusive Converse x Anderson Bluu Collaboration

Posted 22 hours ago

Converse x Anderson Bluu

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker

We living in some historically trying times and while our elected officials continue to fail us at ever single turn, celebrities, citizens and corporations have taken it upon themselves to do what they can to help people effected by racism, wild fires, and of course the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foot Locker is one of those looking to do what they can to lend a helping hand and beginning today (September 16) till November 11, Foot Locker Inc.’s corporate giveback initiative, Collaboraid, will be dropping new merchandise every Wednesday that will ultimately help communities impacted by the Coronavirus.

The Collaboraid collection brings together more than a dozen notable creatives with a shared mission of aiding in the recovery from COVID-19 through sneaker culture.

First up will be the Converse x Anderson Bluu collaboration which will feature some classic white Chuck Taylors draped in lemons and leaves. The joints will retail for a cool $150 and be available on Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay. They should’ve sent some pairs of these to Conway The Machine and Method Man for their visuals to “Lemon” and really got the ball rolling on promotion. Just sayin.’

Peep some pictures of the kicks below and let us know if you feeling these.

Foot Locker Dropping An Exclusive Converse x Anderson Bluu Collaboration  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Converse x Anderson Bluu

Converse x Anderson Bluu Source:Foot Locker

Converse x Anderson Bluu converse x anderson bluu

2. Converse x Anderson Bluu

Converse x Anderson Bluu Source:Foot Locker

Converse x Anderson Bluu converse x anderson bluu

3. Converse x Anderson Bluu

Converse x Anderson Bluu Source:Foot Locker

Converse x Anderson Bluu converse x anderson bluu

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close