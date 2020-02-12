Shopping black for Valentine’s Day also allows you the opportunity to do something different. Think outside of the box with a gift that is more than just chocolate and a teddy bear. An original present will definitely get you the appreciation you deserve.

If you’re on the market for a few gift ideas and want to pour money back into your community, here are 10 Black-owned businesses to shop for Valentine’s Day.

For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses To Shop For Valentine’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. GREET STREET GREETING CARDS View this post on Instagram 👑🤴🏽👸🏾 A post shared by Greet Street (@greetstreet) on Dec 27, 2019 at 12:49pm PST Known as the trap equivalent to the Hallmark card, the Greet Street brand fuses urban culture with commercial holidays. Take your pick of cards that range from Beyonce, TI, Drake, and Rick James to Jerome from Martin, DeBo from Friday, and Steve Harvey from Family Feud.

4. LES’ BLOOM FLORAL BOUQUETS View this post on Instagram Our fave bouquet for this week 💐 A post shared by Les’Blooms Of Brooklyn (@lesbloomsfloral) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:22pm PST Valentine’s Day flowers become less cliche when you’re ordering them from a black owned florist. Les’ Bloom Floral is a Brooklyn-based flower shop that specializes in crafting some of the most beautiful bouquets.

5. SMILEY THE ROSE DEALER’S TEDDY BEARS View this post on Instagram Come shop A post shared by Shenise (@smiley_the_rose_dealer) on Oct 23, 2019 at 8:30pm PDT If you’re going to gift a teddy bear, this is the way to do it. These hand crafted bears by Smiley the Rose Dealer feature beautiful, lightly jeweled roses. The finished product is completely beautiful and elegant.

6. LOVE YO SELF SHOP TEE SHIRTS View this post on Instagram We’re good for any season. ✨ A post shared by LOVE YO SELF ❤️✨ (@loveyoself.shop) on Nov 17, 2019 at 12:26pm PST Picture this: You and bae heading out to brunch in matching ‘Love Yo Self’ tee shirts. Self love is the key to loving someone else. This inspirational shirt is a great way to set the tone for your relationship.

7. LA VIE OILS’ SHEA BUTTER AND BATH BOMBS View this post on Instagram I promised you homemade bath bombs, and they are here!!!💛💛💛 #homemade #natural #luscious #spaday #goatmilkbathbombs A post shared by Akilah/Gwen O’Connor (@la.vie.oils) on Dec 6, 2019 at 6:06am PST One of the best unisex gifts to give for Valentine’s Day is something to keep our melanin moisturized. La Vie Oils handcrafts some of the most fragrant, effective shea butters you can think of. If you want a little more than Shea Butter, they’ll customize your basket to include oils, and bath bombs.