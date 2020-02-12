CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses To Shop For Valentine’s Day

Posted February 12, 2020

Loving Couple

Source: vitapix / Getty


Valentine’s Day is one of those commercial holidays that has the potential of leaving your relationship in shambles if you don’t get the perfect gift. Fortunately for us, February represents more than just Love Day. Black History Month is such a great time to gift the person you love with items made by Black-owned businesses. Obviously, the goal is to always pour into our community by financially supporting their endeavors, but the statement of supporting your people on a commercial holiday sends a dual message of love.

Shopping black for Valentine’s Day also allows you the opportunity to do something different. Think outside of the box with a gift that is more than just chocolate and a teddy bear. An original present will definitely get you the appreciation you deserve.
If you’re on the market for a few gift ideas and want to pour money back into your community, here are 10 Black-owned businesses to shop for Valentine’s Day.

For Us, Love Us: 10 Black Owned Businesses To Shop For Valentine’s Day  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. GREET STREET GREETING CARDS

View this post on Instagram

👑🤴🏽👸🏾

A post shared by Greet Street (@greetstreet) on

Known as the trap equivalent to the Hallmark card, the Greet Street brand fuses urban culture with commercial holidays. Take your pick of cards that range from Beyonce, TI, Drake, and Rick James to Jerome from Martin, DeBo from Friday, and Steve Harvey from Family Feud.

2. ANTIK LAKAY CANDLES

You can never go wrong with candles. Ever. Antik Lakay candles takes the minimalist approach when it comes to design and fragrance. Not only do they set the mood, they’ll help add a sweet smell to the air. Pick from 4 scents that are sure to bring the zen into your home.

3. LOVE VERA’S LINGERIE

Love Vera just turned up the heat with these sexy lingerie pieces. Think of this gift as something for you and something for your partner. The brand has a wide size range and a variety of pieces so you’ll likely find the perfect ensemble for you.

4. LES’ BLOOM FLORAL BOUQUETS

View this post on Instagram

Our fave bouquet for this week 💐

A post shared by Les’Blooms Of Brooklyn (@lesbloomsfloral) on

Valentine’s Day flowers become less cliche when you’re ordering them from a black owned florist. Les’ Bloom Floral is a Brooklyn-based flower shop that specializes in crafting some of the most beautiful bouquets.

5. SMILEY THE ROSE DEALER’S TEDDY BEARS

View this post on Instagram

Come shop

A post shared by Shenise (@smiley_the_rose_dealer) on

If you’re going to gift a teddy bear, this is the way to do it. These hand crafted bears by Smiley the Rose Dealer feature beautiful, lightly jeweled roses. The finished product is completely beautiful and elegant.

6. LOVE YO SELF SHOP TEE SHIRTS

View this post on Instagram

We’re good for any season. ✨

A post shared by LOVE YO SELF ❤️✨ (@loveyoself.shop) on

Picture this: You and bae heading out to brunch in matching ‘Love Yo Self’ tee shirts. Self love is the key to loving someone else. This inspirational shirt is a great way to set the tone for your relationship.

7. LA VIE OILS’ SHEA BUTTER AND BATH BOMBS

One of the best unisex gifts to give for Valentine’s Day is something to keep our melanin moisturized. La Vie Oils handcrafts some of the most fragrant, effective shea butters you can think of. If you want a little more than Shea Butter, they’ll customize your basket to include oils, and bath bombs.

8. AUD CULTURE’S HIGH VIBE AFFIRMATION DECK

Help the person you love affirm their greatness with Aud Culture’s High Vibe Pu$%y Affirmation Deck. The deck comes with 54 cards that feature quotes aimed to reinforce your greatness. Please note these cards are made to order. They will not come in time for Valentine’s Day, but they’ll make a great “just because” gift.

9. THE SMUDGE LIFE’S CHAKRA BRACELET AND SAGE BUNDLE

Who’s down for a little sage and chill time? If you’re trying to get your chakras aligned on Valentine’s Day then The Smudge Life’s sage and Chakra bracelet is a nice start. Sounds like a nice way to get in tune with your lover.

10. CHUCK STYLES ART PIECES

Now if someone got me a Chuck Styles piece for Valentine’s Day, I’d be sure to thank them appropriately. Chuck is an amazing artist that creates art of today’s heroes. For Black History Month, you can receive 20% off all canvas prints.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close