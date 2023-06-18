Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023

It was only a year ago that burgeoning rap queen Glorilla hit the Birthday Bash ATL stage for the very first time, shortly after making her rap debut with Yo Gotti’s CMG, and in the time since she’s only become an even bigger star on the scene.
That’s why it was more than exciting to welcome her back to the Bash for a headlining set this time around, and she made sure to make it quite the memorable experience.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Looking just as good as she sounded, Glo came with a fire set and even a few words of advice for the many ATLiens who popped out just to witness her miraculous “glo-up” in the rap game thus far.
See below to get some advice from the current chick in charge:
STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB
Take a look at more pics of Glorillla tearing down the 2023 Birthday Bash ATL stage below:
HEAD TO THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY BASH 2023 HOMEPAGE
1. Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
2. Glorilla at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Birthday Bash ATL 2023 birthday bash atl 2023
3. Glorilla Doing What She Does Best at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
4. Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
5. Glorilla Live at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
WHO'S HOT ARTIST SHOWCASE: YOUR CHANCE TO OPEN UP FOR BIRTHDAY BASH ATL!
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Jadakiss and Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Featuring 21 Savage, Finesse2Tymes, Glorilla & More!
-
Bash N Brunch: Register To Win
-
1-800-TruckWreck Black Business Spotlight [Register Here]
-
Juneteenth 2023: What's Happening In ATL This Juneteenth