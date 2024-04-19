Listen Live
TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC

| 04.19.24
Ashley Silva

Source: Getty / Reach Media Inc.

Have you ever heard of “any publicity is good publicity”? Whether good or bad, Ashley Silva of Love & Marriage: DC surely has the viewers talking!

Although many see her as the “villain” of the show, she explains that her life outside of television is much different, from her encounters with friends to her marriage dynamics. 

“I feel like the most hated person on reality TV. It is weird because in normal everyday life I feel like I’m the exact same way and people love it…sometimes I read the comments like [man] y’all hurting my feelings,” Silva continues, “…but then I look at my bank account and I feel better.”

Despite once saying that she plans to quit Love & Marriage: DC, “The King of Reality TV” Carlos King predicts her to become on of this industry’s biggest stars!

She dives into being a mom, being an entrepreneur, and building a name for herself as more than just DJ Quick Silva’s wife. Watch the full interview below!

