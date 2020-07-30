Happy Anniversary To Steph & Ayesha Curry! Here Are Our Favorite Times With The Curry Family

Today Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating their 9th anniversary together!

Since being teenage sweethearts and marrying in 2011, the Currys together have won NBA championships, launched cookbooks, and created a family with three children.

Over the years the couple has expressed their love openly on Instagram and shared many of their family times with us.

Here are our favorite times the Currys were #RelationshipsGoals! Happy anniversary to the lovebirds.

