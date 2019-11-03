CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Ella Mai! Here Are 10 Times She Went From Comfortable To Chic

Posted 20 hours ago

Ella Mai Album Release Event

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


Ella Mai’s comfort game is on lock. But every now and then, she likes to switch it up to a pair of heels and a fancy, fashionable frock. What I love most about this amazing vocalist is her authenticity. Both her music and her style are true to who she is as an artist. Her tomboy swag mixed with her sultry voice make her one of those artists you want to get to know.

Over the last 2 years, Ella has been dominating most of music. At one point, her songs were the most remixed hits on the radio. With such raw, rugged talent, it’s great to see her not buy into the hype that comes with being a public figure.

As she evolves into R&B’s latest superstar, it’s exciting to witness her ever-fluctuating fashion choices. From comfortable and cute to red carpet chic, we’re taking a look at 10 times Ella Mai did both.

1. ELLA MAI AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018

ELLA MAI AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Ella Mai traded in her sweats for a mint green Sergio Hudson suit at the 2018 American Music Awards.

2. ELLA MAI AT HER ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 2018

ELLA MAI AT HER ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty

Monochrome realness. Ella Mai gave Missy Elliott vibes at her Album Release Event in an army green matching set.

3. ELLA MAI AT POWER 105.1 POWERHOUSE NYC, 2018

ELLA MAI AT POWER 105.1 POWERHOUSE NYC, 2018 Source:Getty

Ella Mai kept it simple at the 2018 Power 105.1’s Powerhouse NYC in black windbreakers, an Adidas top, and a black and red puffer jacket.

4. ELLA MAI AT DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE LA PARTY, 2018

ELLA MAI AT DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE LA PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty

True to her personal style, Ella Mai attended Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 in black windbreakers, a black sports top, and a silver puffer coat.

5. ELLA MAI AT THE RECORDING ACADEMY AND CLIVE DAVIS’ PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2019

ELLA MAI AT THE RECORDING ACADEMY AND CLIVE DAVIS' PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Ella Mai attended The Recording Academy and Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala giving high-fashion lewks.

6. ELLA MAI AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019

ELLA MAI AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Just in case you thought Ella Mai wasn’t capable of pulling off a ball gown, here she is at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards clad in a navy blue Ashi Studio Couture gown.

7. ELLA MAI AT THE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019

ELLA MAI AT THE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Give them legs, Ella Mai! The songbird attended the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in an Alter blazer mini dress. Her switch up game is strong!

8. ELLA MAI AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019

ELLA MAI AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Ella Mai and her baby hairs came prepared to slay at the Billboard Music Awards. She wore an all black leather ensemble with a bomb top knot bun.

9. ELLA MAI AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019

ELLA MAI AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Ella Mai traded in her normally dark red carpet gear for a neon green suit at the 2019 BET Awards.

10. ELLA MAI AT SUMMERSFEST, 2019

ELLA MAI AT SUMMERSFEST, 2019 Source:Getty

Ella Mai poseD with DJ Mustard backstage at SUMMERSFEST 2019. She rocked waist-length braids and an all-white track suit.

