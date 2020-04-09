CLOSE
Heart Eyes: Dani Leigh Servin’ LOOKS In The House [Photos]

Posted April 9, 2020

Dani Leigh gotta be the most fun person to social distancing with. Dani has been trying on her new SavagexFenty collab, making music & living her best life! Oh, did I mention her caption game is A1? With captions like, “Could i be ur Quarantingggg 😋?” . I guess at this point of the quarantine it’s when in doubt Instagram it out?

Our lil bebe has been blowing up and staying out the way. Check out some of her quarantine photos below!

 

 

Heart Eyes: Dani Leigh Servin’ LOOKS In The House [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

I look cool? @champagnepapi

I was holding my breath 😩 #insideisnice

