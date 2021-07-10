Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert 2021 [Gallery]

1. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

2. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Recording artist Saucy Santana performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

3. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Recording artist Saucy Santana performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

4. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Recording artist Saucy Santana performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

5. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

6. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

7. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Jhacari performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

8. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Jhacari performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

9. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Jhacari performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

10. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fabo performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

11. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fabo performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

12. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fabo performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

13. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

14. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,hat,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

15. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,hat,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

16. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

17. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

18. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper K.O. Da Beast performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

19. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

20. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

21. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

22. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper The Royal Prince performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,royalty,atlanta – georgia

23. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,hat,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

24. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper/producer XO performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,producer,atlanta – georgia

25. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper The Royal Prince performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,royalty,atlanta – georgia

26. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

27. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

28. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

29. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

30. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: BigCam performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

31. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: BigCam performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

32. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: BigCam performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

33. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Cass performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

34. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Cass performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

35. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

36. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

37. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

38. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

39. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

40. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

41. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Radio personality Incognito onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,radio,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

42. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Radio personality Incognito onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,radio,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

43. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: AMG TWINZ perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

44. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang and Antwan Williams onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

45. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

46. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

47. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

48. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

49. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

50. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

51. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper 900 NIP performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

52. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Singer Briya Jordan performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

53. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang attends Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

54. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Devin Steel, Fredo Bang and Stuey Rock onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,steel,modern rock,atlanta – georgia

55. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Devin Steel and Fredo Bang onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,steel,atlanta – georgia

56. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Radio personality Mo Quick onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,radio,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

57. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rap group Travis Porter perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,rap,georgia – us state,travis porter,atlanta – georgia

58. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

59. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

60. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia,square – composition

61. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

62. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

63. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia