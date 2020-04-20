CLOSE
HomeNational

Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

Posted April 20, 2020

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty


Now we know why LL Cool J was saying “mama said knock you out, I’m gonna knock you out”.. Samaria Leah daughter of LL Cool J is 24 years old and is beautiful! It’s safe to safe LL will have a handful of young men he will have to scare off. LL Cool J’s little princess Samaria appears to be in a relationship with a rapper by the name of Shameik Moore. 

View this post on Instagram

My brown sugar♥️

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

 

 

Check out some pictures of LL Cool J’s beautiful daughter Samaria below!

 

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Related: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Acrylics off, lashes falling out🙂

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

My skin is happy☺️

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Extraterrestrial🤍

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

stay moisturized & prayed up✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Out of office🌊

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

it’s that season.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

A few things i like...

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Moody🙃 ( and this iPhone 11 is the bomb)

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Off limits🚫

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

I love it when you call me señorita 💃🏾

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Bougie in Cannes🇫🇷

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

key lime pie.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

So much to smile about, Happy Sunday💛

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Maliboo🏖

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Golden Hour✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close