There comes a point in everyone’s life when you hang around a person and not once does their attractiveness come to mind. But then after getting to know them and seeing their emotional range, the idea comes to you….

“Wait….are they fine???”

This could be John David Washington‘s fate considering the many thirsty Twitter users who peeped his Tenet trailer on Thursday. Outside of Washington starring in the film, I can’t tell you anything about what the movie’s about.

Is it about time travel? Possibly.

Is Washington playing a government agent? Who knows.

All I can tell you is that many people collectively agreed on one sentiment.

John David Washington is fine.





The deep eyes, the beard, the smooth brown skin, the bedroom-shaking acting.

Twitter was quite parched by the son of Denzel and Pauletta Washington.

I just want more #JohnDavidWashington in everything 😍😭 https://t.co/LlVjgcwgVJ — Miki Ishikawa 美紀 石川 (@mikiishikawa) December 19, 2019

The director of Tenet, Christopher Nolan, told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places. We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

According to Shadow and Act, the movie is definitely ambitious, considering it’s Nolan’s most expensive film yet. The budget is a hefty $225 million.

It’s safe to say some of that money went into making Washington look immaculate in every frame.

Peep some thirsty tweets about Washington’s upcoming action flick below.

John David Washington Brings Clarity To Thirsty Twitter Thanks To ‘Tenet’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com