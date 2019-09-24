Khia & Bobby Lytes War Of Words Gets Nasty After HIV Shade

In a beef we had no idea was brewing to the level it was, the war of words between Khia andhas gotten even nastier in the past week alone. Lytes, who is a cousin of Trina , defended the rapper after the “My Neck, My Back” star threw some low-blow shots, and the return fire from Khia went to a rather dark place.

Some might recall that Khia and Trina have been beefing for years, and that was revived last week after Khia spoke on the death of Trina’s mother from cancer, calling it a “sacrifice” in a video posted on her Khia MotormoufTV YouTube channel.

Lytes caught wind of the comments and fired back with a video of his own to defend his family.

bruh Bobby Lytes got on Khia’s ass tho 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/eIPKonEum2 — 𝔩𝔞 𝔠𝔦𝔤𝔲𝔞𝔭𝔞 ∴ (@Jennessy_) September 24, 2019

There is also a tweet still in existence that also captures the essence of the feud.

This bitch has been antagonizing Trina for years, nobody gives a fuck ever. Everybody ignores her, but today you crossed the line. For you to think you would receive any positive feedback for what you said, indicates to me that you are in fact EVIL, Crazy, and delusional! — BOBBY LYTES (@BobbyLytes) September 17, 2019

The most recent response from Khia went for the jugular, with the rapper saying Lytes has HIV among other choice words. View the video below but we do warn that the language will indeed be offensive to some.

Khia’s name has been trending on Twitter this morning after her latest clip made its rounds, and we’ve got the reactions below.

