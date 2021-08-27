Lil Baby & Foot Locker Bless Local Atlanta Community With Refurbished Park, Free Bikes

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

is now a certified Hip-Hop star with a busy schedule, but forgetting where he comes from is not on his itinerary. The Atlanta rapper teamed with Foot Locker to refurbish a local park, and also blessed all the children in attendance with new bikes, too.

Foot Locker Atlanta and Lil Baby linked up to refurbish a basketball court in the very same southwest Atlanta (SWATs) neighborhood, Oakland City, that he came up in. Located at 1305 Oakland Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 in Oakland City Park, the revamped courts design features an all royal blue court with white accents. To let everyone know who hooked it up, also are Lil Baby, 4PF and Foot Locker logos.

During the new court’s unveiling, Lil Baby gifted over 200 bikes to children of local families who were in attendance. The court will also serve as a community space for gathering and future activations from Foot Locker and Lil Baby.

Recently, Lil Baby hit up a Foot Locker and bought up just about everything at an Atlanta Foot Locker and gave the merchandise away to the local community. Formally connecting with Foot Locker, which announced its invesmtner of $35M to help Black communities, was a no-brainer/ So while the new court is great, we trust there’s certainly more in store

Sounds like Lil Baby is type of guy who knows his blessings and how to keep them coming. Check out detailed photos of the new Oakland City, Atlanta court in the gallery below.

