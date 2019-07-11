CLOSE
Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls & The Internet Got Pregnant

Posted July 10, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. been fine, but this latest haircut has ladies ready to risk it all for the former Giants wide receiver. Beckham, who was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Browns at the end of the season, debuted his new do at the ESPYS Wednesday night sending his name straight to the top of Twitter’s trending list and panties scattered all over the Internet. Gone are Beckham’s blonde curls and the ladies of #BlackTwitter desperately need the water boy.

Half of the tweets are about his interesting Prada jacket, vest combo of a girl scout cookie uniform while the other half of the tweets are from women salivating like Pavlov’s dogs. Keep scrolling for the latter.

