CLOSE
Coronavirus , COVID-19
HomeNational

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Posted March 12, 2020

 

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus.

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

 

Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]

 

 

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Source:Getty

Kevin Durant and three other players from the Brooklyn Nets tested posted for coronavirus.

2. Idis Elba

3. Rudy Gobert

View this post on Instagram

#ontothenextone

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

4. Tom Hanks

5. Rita Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

6. Donovan Mitchell

View this post on Instagram

🍎 🗽

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

7. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari

8. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

9. Olga Kurylenko

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close