Our Fave Celebs In Raf Simons To Celebrate the Designer’s 53rd Birthday

1. A$AP Rocky Source:@StreetFashion01 Rocky notoriously raps about Raf A LOT in his music so it is fitting that he’d be placed as number one on this list. Clearly, A$AP Rocky is a huge fan of the designer and sports his pieces often.

2. Rihanna Source:@NicoKartel Quite necessary to include fashionista Rihanna amongst the celebrities draped in Raf Simons. She is stunning in this look for Vogue Magazine.

3. Kendall Jenner Source:@kenjenstyle Model Kendall Jenner keeps it casual in this outfit with the Raf Simons x Stan Smith Adidas sneakers.

4. Future Source:@dmfashionbook Raf Simons is a popular designer amongst the Hip Hop community. Future sports many pieces from Simons’ menswear label.