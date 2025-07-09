Amazon Prime Day 2025: Travel Must Haves
Amazon Prime Day 2025: 10 Cute Deals For The Travelista
1. Nishel Travel Toiletry Bag For Women, Portable Hanging Organizer
I keep this in my carry-on at all times when possible. It has deep compartments that are transparent. You can find anything in it at a moment’s notice. It hangs from hooks in the bathroom, too, saving you much-needed counter space in places like New York, where space is at a premium.
2. Solo New York 22" Carry On Spinner
This luggage is surprisingly sturdy for the price point. It’s also remarkably flexible as a hard-sided spinner. I have watched a flight crew toss mine from the jet bridge. It never cracked.
3. 50-Count Compressed Facial Sponges with Storage Container, for Facial Cleansing
Even the most luxurious hotels have wash clothes that aren’t the best for maintaining clear skin. Disposable sponges are soft and easily transported. This set comes in their own carrying case keeping them clean enough to fully protect your face card.
4. 6 PCS Gold Ankle Bracelets
Leave the good jewelry at home and use these affordable waterproof anklets for your swim up bar shenanigans. They’re available in a variety of sizes so you can get the dangly loose look or rock the cinched style.
5. Benadryl Allergy ULTRATAB
Allergies can sneak up on you or someone in your travel party at any time. Keeping a tiny packet of Benadryl in your makeup bag or wallet will help you experiment with different cuisines without any fears.
6. Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Keep track of your passport and other valuables with an AirTag. If you are weary of checking your luggage and using hotel safes this will provide you peace of mind. Solo travelers without anyone to pick up the slack will appreciate them. These are usually pricer so it is a good time to get a deal on these.
7. SmartyPants Women's Multivitamin Gummies
Keep your immune system in tip-top shape so you can fight against that sneezy guy in 18 F with these gummies. They slip into a pill organizer easily without melting. Unlike liquid supplements, they can go through TSA. They also don’t need water like solid vitamins. I have been using them for over a year, and I notice a difference in my energy levels when I forget to take them for a few days.
8. JISULIFE Handheld Fan with 4500 MAH Powerbank
Angela Oakley is not the only one who hates to be hot. There’s nothing more annoying than your lace lifting and your face melting when you’re trying to enjoy the function. These fans help you keep it cute in the sun. They are discreet and they have a phone charging function.
As a bonus? They double as a flashlight so you can use them during that beachside “Drunk in Love” photoshoot you’ve been planning in your head.
9. Laptop Cooling Pad
If you’re a digital nomad you need to protect your moneymaker. This cooling fan will keep your laptop from overheating on the balcony where you’re sharing your brilliance.
10. Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches
These juicy patches are great for soothing your under eye area during a flight. They come with a spoon that allows you to use them without directly touching your face.
