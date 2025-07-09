Amazon Prime Day 2025: 10 Cute Deals For The Travelista

TSA announced we can keep our shoes on while going through security at the airport, which means we need to book a trip to test it all out. With it being Amazon Prime Day 2025, it’s the perfect time to go shopping for your next excursion. Thewhile going through security at the airport, which means we need to book a trip to test it all out. With it being Amazon Prime Day 2025, it’s the perfect time to go shopping for your next excursion. Prime Day sale has been extended to Amazon has deals on the goodies that help work through the not-so-glamorous side of travel. Their annualsale has been extended to four days of reduced prices on the items that have helped us get through layovers, delays, and cancellations over the years. Traveling opens up new doors, and it is easier to walk through them when you are well prepared. MUST SEE: Black Girls Travel: 5 Things To Do In Medellin, Colombia Holding up a glass of freshly poured prosecco in the airport lounge for our IG story is fun. But catching a cold from a yucky plane, struggling to repack your souvenirs in a flimsy suitcase, or finding out your favorite foundation has burst in your toiletry bag on the way to a girl’s trip is not it. Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. We all know about the importance of taking a stroll through the FashionNova streets before we head out to dilly-dally but there are dozens of little details that need to be tended to outside of our wardrobes. There are scrapes that can accompany drone photoshoots in Turks and Caicos and flying dress sessions in Santorini. Face them with the tools you need to live your best life. Pick up some of these practical items to protect you from the unexpected on your next adventure. Note: Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Nishel Travel Toiletry Bag For Women, Portable Hanging Organizer Source: Amazon I keep this in my carry-on at all times when possible. It has deep compartments that are transparent. You can find anything in it at a moment’s notice. It hangs from hooks in the bathroom, too, saving you much-needed counter space in places like New York, where space is at a premium.

2. Solo New York 22" Carry On Spinner Source: Solo New York/ Amazon This luggage is surprisingly sturdy for the price point. It’s also remarkably flexible as a hard-sided spinner. I have watched a flight crew toss mine from the jet bridge. It never cracked.

3. 50-Count Compressed Facial Sponges with Storage Container, for Facial Cleansing Source: Amazon Even the most luxurious hotels have wash clothes that aren’t the best for maintaining clear skin. Disposable sponges are soft and easily transported. This set comes in their own carrying case keeping them clean enough to fully protect your face card.

4. 6 PCS Gold Ankle Bracelets Source: Amazon Leave the good jewelry at home and use these affordable waterproof anklets for your swim up bar shenanigans. They’re available in a variety of sizes so you can get the dangly loose look or rock the cinched style.

5. Benadryl Allergy ULTRATAB Source: Benadryl / Amazon Allergies can sneak up on you or someone in your travel party at any time. Keeping a tiny packet of Benadryl in your makeup bag or wallet will help you experiment with different cuisines without any fears.

6. Apple AirTag 4 Pack Source: Apple/Amazon Keep track of your passport and other valuables with an AirTag. If you are weary of checking your luggage and using hotel safes this will provide you peace of mind. Solo travelers without anyone to pick up the slack will appreciate them. These are usually pricer so it is a good time to get a deal on these.

7. SmartyPants Women's Multivitamin Gummies Source: Smartypants/Amazon Keep your immune system in tip-top shape so you can fight against that sneezy guy in 18 F with these gummies. They slip into a pill organizer easily without melting. Unlike liquid supplements, they can go through TSA. They also don’t need water like solid vitamins. I have been using them for over a year, and I notice a difference in my energy levels when I forget to take them for a few days.

8. JISULIFE Handheld Fan with 4500 MAH Powerbank Source: Amazon Angela Oakley is not the only one who hates to be hot. There’s nothing more annoying than your lace lifting and your face melting when you’re trying to enjoy the function. These fans help you keep it cute in the sun. They are discreet and they have a phone charging function. As a bonus? They double as a flashlight so you can use them during that beachside “Drunk in Love” photoshoot you’ve been planning in your head.

9. Laptop Cooling Pad Source: Amazon If you’re a digital nomad you need to protect your moneymaker. This cooling fan will keep your laptop from overheating on the balcony where you’re sharing your brilliance.