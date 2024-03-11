Listen Live

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Published on March 11, 2024

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims around the world prepare for a period of reflection, fasting, and spiritual growth. This festive time is also an opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity. One way to do so is by bridging the gap between the R&B music scene in the Arab world. In recent years, Arab R&B artists have emerged, blending traditional influences with current R&B sounds to create a unique and captivating musical experience.

 

Check out 3 Arab R&B Artists making some noise! Ramadan Mubarak!

 

1. Bayou

2. Saint Levant

3. Zeina

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear
