SayHisName: George Floyd Murder By Police Prompts Calls For Justice From LeBron James, Meek Mill & More

The murder of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the country after yet another Black man was murdered on camera by police.

On Monday (May 25), after the horrific video of an unarmed Geroge Floyd being murdered by four Minnesota police officers went viral, many Black notable figures and celebrities took to social media to speak out.

According to published reports, the now-viral video was captured as officers attempted to arrest Floyd on suspicion of forgery. Observers filmed the incident, showing an officer kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck. The 46-year-old was face down on the pavement repeatedly screaming, “Please, I can’t breathe!” The officer ignored Floyd’s pleas and those of onlookers, until Floyd goes quiet, appearing to lose consciousness before being taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Ariana Grande, Madonna, and Justin Bieber are among the celebrities joining the cry for justice on social media.

While celebrities were making their voices heard online, local protesters took to the streets in the area peacefully organizing to protest the senseless killing. But the protest didn’t stay peaceful for long after police arrived on the scene in riot gear greeting protesters with mace, tear gas, and rubber bullets a stark difference from how police handled the armed militia that took over the Michigan capitol building.

Police in riot gear macing protestors marching for #JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/7mazRZ4ddZ — Keaon Dousti کیان (@KeaonDousti) May 27, 2020

white people were shoving cops and yelling in cops faces a couple weeks ago because they couldn’t get their nails done and all they did then was stand there. this is what they do now. — emma schierbeck (@emmaschierbeckk) May 27, 2020

On Tuesday (May 26), hundreds of protesters took to the intersection where Floyd was killed to call for justice. Meeting outside the Cup Foods store on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street where the brazen killing took place, the protestors marched towards the police department’s 3rd Precinct, where the fired officers are believed to have worked.

Multiple people were shown apparently being hit by rubber bullets fired by the police, including one woman who appeared to have been shot in the head or face by one of the non-lethal projectiles before police fired off tear gas at the crowd.

Minneapolis #protest live footage. Police have barricaded themselves in the department and have been firing teargas and firing at protestors amid murder of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/A1L0e3ilmW — Hales! (@HaleyWanders) May 27, 2020

Despite the harsh treatment, protestors have vowed to continue to speak out until George Floyd’s killers are brought to justice.

Check out what social media had to say below.

—

Photo: Getty

#SayHisName: George Floyd Murder By Police Prompts Calls For Justice From LeBron James, Meek Mill & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com