Happy Heavenly Birthday: Shawty Lo Would Have Turned 46 Today

Shawty Lo is forever missed and today we celebrate his birthday! The ATL legend was taken from us too soon.
Saying Shawty left a stamp on hip-hop is an understatement. Hitting the streets with anthems like ‘Dey Know‘, ‘Laffy Taffy‘, ‘Foolish‘ & many more.
Let’s go down memory lane with some photos of our favorite Aries. Forever Shawty Lo!
1. The 2008 Dirty Awards – AudienceSource:Getty
2. Reebok Classic Gifting Lounge At ATL Birthday BashSource:Getty
3. The 21st Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards – InsideSource:Getty
4. Sucker Free On MTV Presents Tre Armstrong, Keyshia Cole & Rutina WesleySource:Getty
5. 3rd Annual Ozone AwardsSource:Getty
6. Birthday Bash ATL Classic Hip Hop ConcertSource:Getty
7. 4th Annual Street Execs Christmas ConcertSource:Getty
