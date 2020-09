Supreme x Nike Unveil Fall/Winter 2020 Collection [Photos]

Another week, another forthcoming Supreme drop that is sure to leave hurt feelings—unless you have a plug or are savvy with the bots. Today (August 31), Supreme revealed its latest Nike collab for Fall/Winter 2020.

The Supreme x Nike collection includes a Reversible Anorak, a Soccer Jersey, a Crewneck and a pair of Reversible Pants and Sweatshorts. The matching anorak and pants feature what’s described by Supreme as “transparent nylon ripstop with a nylon taslan reverse side.”

As for the soccer jersey it features the now-familiar Dri-FIT® tech and a jewel appliqué logo patch. The latter is also included on the crewneck and sweatshorts, which are made from cotton fleece.

The Supreme x Nike collection will be available Thursday, September 3 stateside and per usual, Japan will get their stock a couple of days later.

Check out photos of the collection below. The Anoraks are fire flames.

