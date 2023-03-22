Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot

SZA just dropped pics from a photoshoot for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line and MAN does she look amazing! The R&B singer has been on her SOS tour giving body across the world. Rumors circulated that SZA may be pregnant, but she has shut those rumors down with these photos. SKIMS posted a preview of the signature “Fits Everybody Collection” and our girl was showing OFF!
Check out some of the photos from SZA’s SKIMS photoshoots below!
RELATED: Is SZA Pregnant?!
RELATED: SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress
RELATED: The Internet Is Still Buzzing About The Release Of SZA’s Sophomore Album ‘SOS’
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Register to Win: Free Oil Change + Car Wash Courtesy of Amerigroup Community Care
-
What Are Slider Crimes And Why Are Thieves Taking Advantage
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Everything You Might've Missed At Birthday Bash ATL 2022