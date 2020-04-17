Westside Gunn released his third studio album Pray For Paris after 2019 saw the Griselda Records honcho drop two mixtapes and a studio album alongside Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher with WWCD. The latest set from the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper is more of the same gritty fare fans have come to expect and Twitter so far believes Gunn has delivered.

Fresh off from recovering from contracting COVID-19, the GxFR mastermind’s latest collection of songs doesn’t waver from the formula of detailing the tough upbringing he endured with his soldiers along with the mention of high fashion outside the realm of most working-class people.

Pray For Paris has several familiar names attached to the project beyond the aforementioned Griselda gang. Roc Marciano, Boldy James, Tyler, The Creator, Joey BadA$$, and Freddie Gibbs all show up to support. Production comes from DJ Muggs Camouflage Monk, Beat Butcha, Daringer, DJ Premier, and The Alchemist among others provide the exact heat necessary for Gunn and his cohorts to float over.

What also had some fans stunned was hilarious YouTube personality Jay Versace producing a track on the album titled, obviously, “Versace” and it’s one of the many standout tracks.

Gunn has hinted that he would be walking away from the microphone to focus on the business aspects of Griselda and to continue supporting Benny and Conway’s rise, but he sounds as hungry as ever so maybe there’s more music from him to come in the near future.

Check out Westside Gunn’s latest Pray For Paris in the streams below.

Photo: Getty

Westside Gunn Maintains Hunger With ‘Pray For Paris’ & Twitter Applauds The Project was originally published on hiphopwired.com