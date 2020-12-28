HomeEntertainment News

Young Thug Says Jay-Z Doesn’t Have 30 Songs, Backtracks Faster Than Usain Bolt

Posted December 28, 2020

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Lil Yachty and Young Thug at Wireless Festival 2017

Source: WENN.com / WENN


Young Thug was talking with Gillie Da Kid on the latter’s ‎Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast and the Atlanta rapper proceeded to jump out the window, figuratively. While bragging that he had 30 songs that would make the crowd go crazy at his shows in arenas, he then proceeded to add that “Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that.”

Now Thugger said that with the utmost confidence. But the look on Gillie’s face said it all. But to be clear, the Philly rapper turned host also diplomatically added, “He got a lot, though.”

The tone, or maybe his thoughts catching up with what he just said, led Thug to walk back that wild statement instantaneously.

“I’m just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them b*tch,” said Thug, now in full retreat mode. “I”m not literally saying him. I’m saying n*ggas who you thinking…”

Right. The subject then changed to how much Thug gets for a show and he claimed a million, and that’s actually down on his price due to the pandemic. Okay. Could be some capping going on—we’ll wait on the receipts—but will give him credit for at least try to clean up that Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs idea right way.

Just so we’re clear, Jay-Z has had entire concerts that were rocking off the strength of his b-sides and album cuts that easily could be translated to arenas. Then when you get to his mainstream hits, forget about it.

Peep some reactions to Young Thugs flub below.

Young Thug Says Jay-Z Doesn’t Have 30 Songs, Backtracks Faster Than Usain Bolt  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close