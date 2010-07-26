Is Swizz Beatz A Deadbeat Dad?

We recently told you that Swizz Beatz may have a daughter with Moscow-born singer Jahna Sebastian: UPDATE: Swizz’s Alleged Baby Mama Issues Statement!

And while he’s getting ready for the birth of his child with Alicia Keys, Jahna has put him on blast for not taking care of their alleged child.

Jahna sent an email to the I Am…London Diva blog putting Swizz on blast for not taking care of his daughter:

Hey London Diva, I am close friend of Jahna Sebastian, the mother of Swizz Beatz’s daughter. It’s ridiculous how celebrities turn out to be the opposite to what they portray to the public. Swizz Beatz might be busy getting ready for marriage and new baby with Alicia Keys, but he stopped paying child support to his only daughter with producer/singer Jahna Sebastian who resides in London. Paternity has been established via DNA test taken in August 2009 and Alicia Keys was present.

Jahna has maintained independent parental responsibility for two years trying to reach Swizz Beatz personally but received no response. She then sought attorney’s help and filed petition in July 2009. Swizz first time paid child support in September 2009 starting with $1500. Many people in UK and Russia already know about their two-year old daughter and it seems strange that he still would not publicly acknowledge her. Alicia seems to go along with it too. In May Swizz did not attend his daughter’s birthday although he promised to through a Birthday Party.

Two days later he was in London visiting his fiancé who announced her pregnancy on 27th May when the same day he visited his daughter for three hours.

During the past year Jahna Sebastian and Swizz Beatz have been in and out of court but Swizz did not provide required information. They are going back into the court again very soon as Swizz is not behaving himself as a responsible father.

