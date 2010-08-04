CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Dondria’s Discusses New Single, “Makin’ Love”

0 reads
Leave a comment

dondria

Dondria explores the art of “Makin’ Love” on a new cut from her debut album Dondria vs. Phatfffat (Aug. 17). The soulful record was produced by Jermaine Dupri and written by Cri$tyle (Beyoncé, Mariah Carey).

“It kinda describes real love instead of sex,” says the So So Def singer. “It’s a deep connection between me and him. It’s more than physical, it’s emotional, it’s spiritual, it’s mental.”

Dondria, Diamond & Johnta Austin’s “Shawty Wus Up?” [NEW VIDEO]

Dondria Says “You’re The One” [NEW VIDEO]

Meet So So Def’s Newest Diva, Dondria!

Enhanced by Zemanta
dondria , JD , Jermaine Dupri , Makin' Love

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close