Dondria’s Discusses New Single, “Makin’ Love”

Dondria explores the art of “Makin’ Love” on a new cut from her debut album Dondria vs. Phatfffat (Aug. 17). The soulful record was produced by Jermaine Dupri and written by Cri$tyle (Beyoncé, Mariah Carey).

“It kinda describes real love instead of sex,” says the So So Def singer. “It’s a deep connection between me and him. It’s more than physical, it’s emotional, it’s spiritual, it’s mental.”

