CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

TWITTER BEEF: Game Vs. UFC Fighter Rampage Jackson

0 reads
Leave a comment

Twitter strikes again. Well The Game is the only one taking shots on Twitter, but Game and UFC fighter/actor Rampage Jackson have indirectly exchanged words about each other.

rampage-jackson-ba-baracus

SOURCE

The Game started with this:

Picture 6

This is what Rampage said:

Picture 5The Game replied with this on his Twitter account:

Picture 4

Rampage Jackson could wipe the floor with The Game but that isn’t stopping The Game from talking sh*t.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Game Talks New Album, Gangs & More

Juvenile Calls Fan An Ugly “B-Word” On Twitter & Says He’ll Slap Another

10 Things Rappers Do That We Just Don’t Understand

Rampage Jackson , the game , Twitter beef , ufc

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close