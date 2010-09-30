CAPTION THIS: Diddy Wears A Skirt On Stage

Diddy “kilt” it on stage at a recent show in Scotland for MTV.
During a taping for “MTV Crashes Glasgow” Diddy decided to pay homage to the Scottish audience by rocking the traditional man-skirt. But how many points do you give him for striking this pose? See more from this show at ThatGrapeJuice.net.
RELATED POSTS:
C’Mon Son! The Biggest Celebrity Photo Fails
GALLERY: Are These Photos Of Drake Suspect?
Oprah Reunites Terry McMillan And Gay Ex-Husband [from Hellobeautiful.com ]
5 Straight Misunderstandings Of Gay Men [from GiantLife.com ]
Behind The Bars: Rating 10 Post-Prison Rap Releases[from Vibe.com]
Paul Wall Apologizes to Fan for Microphone Assault [from TheBVX.com]
Why Harvard Is Teaching A Course On “The Wire” [from NewsOne.com]