CAPTION THIS: Diddy Wears A Skirt On Stage

Diddy “kilt” it on stage at a recent show in Scotland for MTV.

During a taping for “MTV Crashes Glasgow” Diddy decided to pay homage to the Scottish audience by rocking the traditional man-skirt. But how many points do you give him for striking this pose? See more from this show at ThatGrapeJuice.net.

