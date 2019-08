Beginning this week, we’ll be showcasing some of the ATL’s most talented DJs and giving y’all some of their hottest mixes!

First up is DJ A Plus! Check out A Plus’ mix below!

You can also hear A Plus spin at the following places:

Saturdays at Figure 8

Sundays at Echelon 3000

Thursday at Door 44

Fridays at Club Extravaganza

