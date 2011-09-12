Emmitt Smith’s On The Road For His New Book “Game On”

Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher of the Dallas Cowboys, Dancing with the Stars champion, and successful real-estate investor, outlines the principles that helped him become a winner on and off the football field. In this book he encourages you to live your God-given dream, now.

Emmitt reveals that it’s not only vision and talent that propel us toward our dreams, but also a combination of determination, persistence, humility, courage, and faith. In this book, Emmitt gives readers the tools to pursue their dream with all their mind, heart, and soul.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2010, Smith is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, having amassed 18,355 yards during his 14 seasons in the league after surpassing the late Walter Payton. Smith is also a three-time Super Bowl champion (1993, 1994 and 1996) and the only player in NFL history to win the Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP award and the NFL MVP award in the same season (1993).

Smith also holds the NFL record for career rushing touchdowns (164) and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times. The Cowboys selected Smith in the first round (17th overall) of the 1990 NFL Draft. On September 19, 2005, Smith was added to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor along with his former teammates Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin. Smith is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Florida Sports Hall of Fame. Smith will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Emmitt starred collegiately at the University of Florida where he set 58 school records in his three years along with earning All-American honors and including being named the 1989 SEC Player of the Year. In keeping a promise to his mom, Smith returned to Florida to earn his college degree in 1996. Smith, along with his dancing partner Cheryl Burke, was crowned the winner of the hit ABC reality show “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006. Emmitt is married to his wife Patricia (Pat) and together, the couple has a son, Emmitt IV, and daughters Rheagen, Jasmin, and Skylar.

Here is where you can meet Emmitt and get your book signed: