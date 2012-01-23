PARK CITY, Utah—The publicist for comedian and cast member of NBC’s “30 Rock,” Tracy Morgan, says the actor suffered from a combination of exhaustion and altitude when he collapsed at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.
Publicist Lewis Kay says Morgan is grateful to the medical center staff for their care Sunday in Park City, where the elevation is 7,000 feet.
Morgan was escorted from the Creative Coalition Spotlight Awards ceremony Sunday night at the festival.
Kay says Morgan is seeking medical attention and is with his fiancee. He says hospital officials report no drugs or alcohol were found in Morgan’s system.
Morgan is attending Sundance in connection with the comedy film “Predisposed,” one of the 100 films at the festival, in which he plays a drug dealer named Sprinkles.
RELATED:
Tracy Morgan Hospitalized After Fainting At Sundance Film Festival
Tracy Morgan Gets Serious In “The Son Of No One” [VIDEO]
Ol’ Dirty Bastard Movie In The Works, Tracy Morgan Or Eddie Griffin To Star