Tracy Morgan Hospitalized After Fainting At Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah—The publicist for comedian and cast member of NBC’s “30 Rock,” Tracy Morgan, says the actor suffered from a combination of exhaustion and altitude when he collapsed at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Publicist Lewis Kay says Morgan is grateful to the medical center staff for their care Sunday in Park City, where the elevation is 7,000 feet.

Morgan was escorted from the Creative Coalition Spotlight Awards ceremony Sunday night at the festival.