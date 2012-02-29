Check Out XXL Magazine Freshman Class Of 2012

This Years XXL Freshman class is ruffing alot of feathers here’s who made the cut. Mostly all familiar names, the list of 10 is as follows (via XXLMag.com): Machine Gun Kelly, Danny Brown, Kid Ink, Future, Roscoe Dash, Hopsin, Macklemore, Don Trip, Iggy Azalea, and French Montana.“In the past five years that XXL has been picking Freshman classes, never once has making the list been easy. This year included,” the mag said in its unveiling. “Similar to 2011, the hype around the Freshmen Class has continued to grow by leaps and bounds, surprising even us with its popularity. For this class, the buzz began earlier than ever, four months before the cover was even shot. And it seemed like everyone had a list. From subdued music fans to diehard rap junkies, from Twitter stalkers to industry heavies and featherweights, folks wanted their list to be the XXL list. We listened, asked opinions, took notes.” Now to read up on the drama thats going on between Iggy Azalea & Azealia Banks log on to www.necolebitchie.com

