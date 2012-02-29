CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Check Out XXL Magazine Freshman Class Of 2012

0 reads
Leave a comment

This Years XXL Freshman class is ruffing alot of feathers here’s who made the cut. Mostly all familiar names, the list of 10 is as follows (via XXLMag.com): Machine Gun Kelly, Danny Brown, Kid  Ink, Future, Roscoe Dash, Hopsin, Macklemore, Don Trip, Iggy Azalea, and French Montana.“In the past five years that XXL has been picking Freshman classes, never once has making the list been easy. This year included,” the mag said in its unveiling. “Similar to 2011, the hype around the Freshmen Class has continued to grow by leaps and bounds, surprising even us with its popularity. For this class, the buzz began earlier than ever, four months before the cover was even shot. And it seemed like everyone had a list. From subdued music fans to diehard rap junkies, from Twitter stalkers to industry heavies and featherweights, folks wanted their list to be the XXL list. We listened, asked opinions, took notes.” Now to read up on the drama thats going on between Iggy Azalea & Azealia Banks log on to www.necolebitchie.com

2012 , Freshman class , XXL

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close