Kim Kardashian Explains Kanye West’s “Wardrobe Malfunction”

Kim Kardashian has an explanation for the recent photo that surfaced of she and new boyfriend, Kanye West, exiting a car with Yay’s pants undone.

Speaking with E! News, Kim K claimed that the incident is innocent:

“He was getting out of the car and his belt got pulled by this hook on the car door and he was trying to pull it up quick and his belt was really heavy,” says Kim, Kanye’s frequent companion as of late, in an exclusive interview with E! News at E!’s upfronts presentation. “It’s called a wardrobe malfunction,” sister Kourtney explains to her sibling. “It was a wardrobe malfunction, but it wasn’t anything intentional,” Kim says. “It was not scandalous.” Naturally, we couldn’t help but ask Kim if she wanted to tell us anything about Kanye given their rumored romance, to which she replies with a laugh: “No.”

RELATED:

Kim K’s Man Kanye West Caught with His Pants Down [PHOTO]

Kanye West Changes Name of “Theraflu” to “Way Too Cold”

Kanye West Gives Wiz Khalifa Props And Confesses Love For Kim Kardashian [AUDIO]

Kim And Kanye Let Their “Love” Savor For 8 Years

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Walk Of Shame’ From Kanye’s NYC Apartment

Amber Rose Breaks Down In Tears While Explaining The Backlash Of Being Kanye’s Ex [VIDEO