Allen Iverson Wants Estranged Wife Locked Up For “Burglarizing” His Home

There’s no shortage of messy celebrity divorces. Add Allen Iverson and his estranged wife, Tawanna to the list. According to Iverson, he came home from Asia only to find his home had been “burglarized.” What REALLY happened was his wife backed up that U-Haul truck and took everything while he was away. Now, Iverson is asking a judge to hold Tawanna in contempt for harassing him. He also wants her locked her up until she returns his stuff.

Keep in mind, just TWO MONTHS ago, Allen Iverson filed a motion to dismiss his pending divorce case, claiming he and his wife were reconciling.

