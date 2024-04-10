Birthday Bash 2024 Site Logo
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Did someone say Birthday Bash? Na, it’s LATTO BASH! Big Latto stopped by the Hot 107.9 studio to give everyone an idea of what to expect from her performance at this upcoming Birthday Bash on June 22nd. The Clayco native will be the first female headliner in Birthday Bash history. Alongside the headliner will be a list of star-studded artists like Key Glock, Boosie, Killer Miker, Hunxho & many more (we won’t even get into the surprise guests…)

BUY BIRTHDAY BASH ATL TICKETS HERE

Ms.Put it on Da Floor talked about her rise from being on the Birthday Bash Block party, to being a featured artist, a pop-out, & now becoming the headliner. During the interview, Latto also lists the top 3 best female artists of all time, “Lil Kim, Left Eye, & Shawty”. Check out the full interview below!

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
30 photos

RELATED TAGS

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Latto

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Entertainment

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Pre-Sale Tickets/ Tickets On Sale Now
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Tickets On Sale NOW! [Click Here]

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci
Birthday Bash

Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

Entertainment

ATL Women’s History Month: Jacquelyn Barrett

Entertainment

Former Nickelodeon Child Star Giovonnie Samuels Talks ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’

Close