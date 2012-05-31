Tyler Perry on Rumor Bobbi Kristina Left His Show: “Leave this Baby Alone! Please Stop the Lies!”

Rumors surfaced recently that Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina walked off of Tyler Perry’s TV show “For Better Or Worse,” but the Atlanta filmmaker took to his Facebook page to shoot down the reports.

Perry insisted that the rumors aren’t true because they’ve already wrapped filming on the show, saying, ‘LEAVE THIS BABY ALONE AND STOP THE LIES PLEASE!!!’

Check out his official statement via his Facebook page:

I woke up this morning to my publicist calling me saying that there were reports that Bobbi Kristina walked off the set of “For Better Or Worse”. NOT TRUE AT ALL PEOPLE!!! There is no way that she could have walked off the set because we have finshed taping the season.

After Whitney’s funeral, Krissi and I spent a long time talking about her goals and dreams. She said she wanted to act. That’s when I decided to write her into “For Better Or Worse.”

Read Perry's full response here.

